Distraught friends and family say murdered Richmond man was about to become a father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two days before he was supposed to find out the gender of his child, Malik Banks was shot to death on Coalter Street.

Crime Insider sources say investigators as of right now do not believe it was connected to the shooting of a juvenile the day before.

What was supposed to be a happy announcement for Banks on Monday turned into tragedy with his killing on Saturday.

"All he came home and talked about was his child,” said Clintisha Spell-Baker, a lifelong friend. “He talked about tests he had passed. We were proud of him. Everyone was proud of him."

Banks was found shot to death near a staircase at the Oliver Hill apartments.

Friends say he was doing well for himself. He was going to Fortis College to learn HVAC systems, staying away from the streets and working full time to save up for his unborn child, a child that will now never get to meet his dad.

"We was turning up and having fun,” said Clin-ton Spell-Baker, another longtime friend. “We were all together. That's why I don't get it."

According to friends, Banks was the type of guy who always helped you out, if you were having a bad day. He'd make a joke to make you smile.

Those memories are what they're holding onto, knowing the grief is just beginning for his girlfriend and their soon-to-be-born son.

"He was all about his child and baby-mom, his girlfriend,” said Clintisha Spell-Baker. “He was so happy that he was about to have this baby and now he's gone."

If you have any information that could help detectives solve Banks’ murder, contact Richmond Police.