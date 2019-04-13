× UVA celebrates National Championship in Charlottesville: ‘Oh it’s just a blessing’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Happiness filled Scott Stadium Saturday afternoon as thousands of fans joined the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team to celebrate their National Championship.

“Oh it`s just a blessing, we`re just excited,” said Daphne Kirby. “I have been a die hard fan for UVA for 54 years. I was born and raised in Virginia.”

Fans young and old packed the stadium, along with some who are ‘Wahoo’s’ themselves.

“I`m a fourth year student, so I`m really happy I got to see this before I got out,” said Rachel Bocwinski.

People were decked out in championship gear while players gave remarks looking back on their journey to the national title.

“So these are the five pillars of the coaching style that Tony Bennett has used throughout the seasons that he’s been here. I’m all about it,” Bocwinksi said. “It’s really inspirational how much a year can make a difference.”

“This is just for greater heights for UVA and the whole state of Virginia basically,” added Kirby.