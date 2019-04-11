Husband and wife arrested after meth lab found in Chesterfield backyard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A husband and wife have been arrested after Chesterfield Police found a meth lab in the Salem Woods Neighborhood Wednesday night.

Richard L. Upton Jr., 41, and Melody L. Upton, 38, have been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, felony common nuisance, and other charges.

The incident started when police responded to an unrelated incident for a suspicious male who may be trespassing.

Reportedly a neighbor on another street saw someone jumping a fence in the 10100 block of Post Horn Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and an adult female in a shed.

Police say the male, late identified as Richard Upton, gave officers false identifying information and attempted to flee from officers.

“Officers spoke to the owner of the property, who asked that the adult female be removed from the property. When officers went into the shed with her as she gathered her belongings, they observed evidence of drug use,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

After receiving consent from the property owner, officers searched the shed and discovered evidence of the production of methamphetamine. Fire and EMS responded to the scene along with Virginia State Police to investigate.

Neighbors tell CBS 6 that they are in disbelief by the unintentional discovery.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. There’s never any commotion,” said Darlene Woods.

“This is a very small community. There two schools less than a mile from here and for something like that to be in a neighborhood where kids are constantly playing… It’s just crazy,” said resident Krystle Warren.

Richard Upton Jr was arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, common nuisance and possessing controlled paraphernalia. He was also charged with providing false identifying information to law enforcement and obstruction of justice. Melody Upton was arrested and charged with manufacture methamphetamine and felony common nuisance.

CBS 6 briefly spoke with the owners of the home. They did not want to comment other than saying what happened is not what people are thinking.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.