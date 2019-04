× Police: Meth lab discovered in Chesterfield backyard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A small meth lab was discovered in the backyard of a shed in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Police Lt. Pete Cimbal.

Police were out on an unrelated incident for a “suspicious person” when they discovered the lab at the 10100 block of Post Horn Drive.

Fire and EMS are on scene because of chemicals and potential hazards, and State Police are in route with a team to investigate.

