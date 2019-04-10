Community steps up to help victims of paving scam: ‘I‘m so thankful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two local homeowners who lost thousands of dollars couldn't be happier after members of the community stepped up to help them after being scammed out of thousands.

Bettie Shirey and Pamela Banks live on opposites sides of town but are tied together by a similar story.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers shared the stories of both women who say they were duped out of thousands by a man representing himself as Tommy Small.

He allegedly offered to pave their driveways because he had leftover asphalt.

“It seems like a regular occurrence. Groups come to town seeking elderly people. People, they can run a game on. Run a scam on,” said Leon Downs, owner of Just Like New Seal Coating.

Shirey lost $16,000 on a job that experts say should have only cost half of that.

Banks lost nearly $2,000 but her driveway was left in ruins.

Their stories grabbed the attention of several local companies who stepped in to help.

Wednesday, crews from Total Asphalt and Just Like New Seal Coating completed Bettie Shirey’s driveway in Chesterfield.

“It’s amazing that somebody would take advantage of an elderly person,” said Vince Wilhelm, owner of Total Asphalt. “It made me feel bad and made me want to do something to help. We are sorry that this happened to her. Our company has been blessed and we are happy to pass it along.”

“I think it’s wonderful and I’m so proud of them, but I wasn’t expecting this,” said Shirey. “I‘m so thankful. Thank you, Jesus. I know he had a hand in it.”

In Henrico, crews with Budget Sealers spent the day fixing Bank’s driveway with asphalt donated by Colony Construction.

“We are a family of entrepreneurs. We have to work together and stick together. We just can't let a one bad apple ruin the bunch for us. That’s why we do what we do,” said Ron Kidd, owner of Budget Sealers.

It’s a generous gesture Banks will never forget.

“You saw what I was stuck with before. This is the real thing. So, they came out here today. Working since 10:00 this morning. So, I'm very happy,” said Pamela Banks.

CBS 6 has reached out to Tommy Small several times while covering Shirey and Banks’ story. The one time he responded he said he planned to give Bettie Shirey her money back. She says she has not received that money.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.