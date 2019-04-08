Damaging winds, hail possible Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strengthening southwest breeze will push Monday afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

There may be a passing shower the first half of the day, but clusters of thunderstorms will occur from late afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially if we see sunshine for much of the day. The chance for a tornado is very low.

Storms could fire as early as 3:30 p.m., but the main window for storms in Central Virginia will be 6-8 p.m.

The threat for severe storms is higher south of Interstate 64.

The storm threat will decrease after about 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible during the day on Tuesday.

Dry and mild conditions will be with us Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the next rain chance on Friday.

