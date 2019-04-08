Man killed, wife injured in Charles City motorcycle crash
Pastor: Hopewell church fire was arson
Strong to severe storms possible Monday
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia headed to NCAA Title Game

Damaging winds, hail possible Monday

Posted 9:05 am, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, April 8, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strengthening southwest breeze will push Monday afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

There may be a passing shower the first half of the day, but clusters of thunderstorms will occur from late afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially if we see sunshine for much of the day. The chance for a tornado is very low.

Storms could fire as early as 3:30 p.m., but the main window for storms in Central Virginia will be 6-8 p.m.

The threat for severe storms is higher south of Interstate 64.

The storm threat will decrease after about 2 a.m. on Tuesday.  A few showers will be possible during the day on Tuesday.

Dry and mild conditions will be with us Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the next rain chance on Friday.

Stay up-to-date with our forecast page and the CBS 6 Weather Authority App.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.