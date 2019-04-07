Strong to severe storms possible Monday

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia headed to NCAA Title Game

Posted 11:28 am, April 7, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. --  A warm front will usher in highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday.

An approaching storm system and cold front will increase the chance of showers and storms during the afternoon.  Clusters of storms will track across Virginia from late afternoon through the evening.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the dynamics in place will allow storms to become severe and produce damaging wind gusts.  The storms will have the potential to rotate, so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The threat for severe storms is higher south of Interstate 64.

The storm threat will decrease after about 2 a.m. on Tuesday.  A few showers will be possible during the day on Tuesday.

