Spring warmth to bring thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After nice days Wednesday and Thursday, things turned wetter and cooler Friday into Saturday morning.

Clouds will break for more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will reach into the 70s away from the coast. There may be a shower late in the day near I-81.



Highs will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s in many areas on Monday.

We could see a few showers in spots Sunday night, but the chance of rain will increase on Monday. There will be scattered showers the first half of the day, but showers and some thunderstorms will be more likely in the evening into Monday night. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds in addition to heavy downpours.

Rain chances will decrease Tuesday afternoon. Most areas will be dry Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is another chance for some showers on Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links