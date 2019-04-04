Friday rain: the hour-by-hour breakdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We had some glorious Spring weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 70°. A storm system will bring quite a change for Friday.

Skies will be mainly to overcast during the day. While it will not rain the entire day, there will be occasional showers, especially late morning into late afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 0.25" to 0.50" will be fairly common. Rain will turn more scattered during the evening.

Rain chances will be very low over the weekend. A passing shower cannot be ruled out in a few spots, but most areas will be rain-free. Our next system will bring some rain and storms Monday into early Tuesday.

Highs will only be in the 50s and lower 60s Friday. Warmer weather returns over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. A warm front will push highs to around 80° Monday, but a cold front will drop highs back to around 70° mid-week.

