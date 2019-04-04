Chesterfield teen dies after inadvertently shooting himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield teen has died after inadvertently shooting himself Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., police responded to a report that an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Reams Court.

The victim, Tavian McFarland, 18, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen died of his injuries early Thursday morning.

At this time, police say their investigation indicates that McFarland accidentally discharged a handgun and shot himself.

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.