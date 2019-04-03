18-year-old fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting

Remembering 87-year-old man murdered in Chesterfield
Posted 8:34 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40PM, April 3, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield, according to Crime Insider sources.

Around 7: 15 p.m., police responded to 215 Reams Court in Chesterfield where a man had been shot.

He was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.

Police are currently on scene interviewing neighbors.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

 

