18-year-old fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield, according to Crime Insider sources.
Around 7: 15 p.m., police responded to 215 Reams Court in Chesterfield where a man had been shot.
He was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.
Police are currently on scene interviewing neighbors.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.