18-year-old fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield, according to Crime Insider sources.

Around 7: 15 p.m., police responded to 215 Reams Court in Chesterfield where a man had been shot.

He was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.

Police are currently on scene interviewing neighbors.

