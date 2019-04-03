× Woman, man charged with Comcast crime

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were arrested and charged in connection to a September 2018 robbery at the Comcast Customer Service Center on E. Whitehill Road in Prince George.

“After a tenacious, seven-month investigation, Prince George County detectives charged Ricky D. Taylor, 36, of Hopewell, and Lynette E. Morse, 33, of Prince George,” a Prince George Police spokesperson said. “Both suspects are being held at the Henrico County Jail.”

Both Taylor and Morse were charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, wearing masks in certain places, and conspiracy. Taylor was charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

As for the crime, police said two people wearing masks pulled guns on Comcast workers at the end of their work day.

“One of the offenders used a gun to force the employees back into the business. The offenders ordered the employees to open the safe. Both employees complied with demands and turned over the money in the safe. The employees were not harmed in this incident,” the police spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773, or Crime Solvers at 733-2777 or you can send your tip using the new P3tips app.