Suspected thieves arrested after getaway driver called Chesterfield Police, Crime Insider sources said

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An arrest has been made in a series of break-ins in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

The suspected getaway driver actually called the police on herself, Crime Insider sources said.

A gold-color sedan cruising Buffalo Springs Drive in Bayhill Point early Sunday afternoon dropped off four men who spread out and canvassed the area, according to Crime Insider sources. Soon thereafter, a home was broken into on Penny Bridge Drive, police said.

At the same time, an alert neighbor noticed a suspicious car parked near the power lines. As the neighbor took a picture, the woman driving the car popped up out of the driver's seat, almost angry that she took the picture, the neighbor said.

The driver called the police to report her picture being taken, Crime Insider sources said.

But when officers arrived on the scene, they saw three men with loot bags heading towards her car.

"Not very smart, but I'm glad they're caught," the neighbor said.

Police confirmed the arrest of three adults and one juvenile in Sunday's break-in and have also connected an adult and a juvenile from the group to last Thursday's break-in in that same neighborhood.

"We home school so we are home every day, but they're pretty good about alerting me if they see something weird," the neighbor said.