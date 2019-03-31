A chilly start to April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures reached near 80° on Saturday. A cold front passed through Sunday morning, bringing in colder air behind it.

Daybreak lows on Monday will be in the mid 20s to lower 30s, making a cold start to the first day of April. The normal low is in the lower 40s.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s, but warmer weather will return for the middle and end of the week.

During the month of April, our normal high reaches into the low and mid 70s by the end of the month. The normal low rises to 50°.

A typical April produces a little over three inches of rainfall, and we gain over an hour of additional daylight.

The outlook for the month ahead is for temperatures to average out above normal. We finished March a little over one degree below normal.

Rainfall looks to be right around normal for the month, although some above normal rainfall is possible near the North Carolina border.

