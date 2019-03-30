Our stretch of dry weekends comes to an end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry weekends were hard to come by the first part of this year, but our last two weekends were completely dry. However, we will not achieve a third dry weekend in a row.

A disturbance caused a few light showers in a couple of spots Saturday morning, but a cold front will bring a bigger shot of some rain statewide on Sunday.

Rain will be around Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon across the metro. Within this time period, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have the highest chance of rain.

Clouds will decrease from west to east behind the front Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Much cooler air will return to the area Sunday night. Lows around daybreak Monday will drop back into the 20s and lower 30s.

Highs Monday will only be in the low to mid 50s. Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

We will see a warming trend the rest of the week with highs back into the 70s.

