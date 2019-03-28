School bus crash sends Hermitage student to hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One student was taken to the hospital for treatment following a school bus crash in Henrico County Thursday morning. That student’s condition has not been released.

The crash, between the Hermitage High School bus and a SUV, was reported at about 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Hillard Road and Hermitage Road.

This was the second school bus crash in Henrico Thursday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.