School bus crash reported in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A school bus crash was reported Thursday morning near Creighton Road and Hunters Run Drive in Henrico County.

A photo from the scene showed a white work truck collided with the back of the school bus.

Initial reports from first responders indicated none of the 30 Ratcliff Elementary School students on the bus were seriously hurt.

The condition of the truck’s driver has not yet been disclosed.

An investigation into the crash was on-going.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

