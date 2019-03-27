Train derailment reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Fire Department is responding to a reported cargo train derailment in Richmond.

Six of 22 cars have derailed between the 3100 and 3300 blocks of Williamsburg Avenue in the Fulton/Rocketts Landing area of Richmond, according to a Richmond Fire Department spokesperson.

There were no initial reports of injuries or hazardous materials leaking from the derailed trains.

Traffic in the area may be impacted by the derailment.

This is the second reported derailment in Richmond this week.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

