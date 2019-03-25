Clean-up continues after train derails in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean-up continued Tuesday following a Monday evening train derailment in Richmond. Four cars of a Norfolk Southern Train derailed Monday, at about 7 p.m., near the intersection of Glyndon Lane and Granite Hall Avenue in South Richmond.

"There were no hazardous materials on the train, no damages to other property, and no personal injuries were reported," Richmond Police Capt. John Hall said. "Forest Hill Avenue was blocked temporarily, and all traffic was diverted away from the area while a portion of the train was stopped on Forest Hill Avenue."

Normal traffic flow resumed along Forest Hill Avenue later Monday night.

A complete clean-up was expected to take about 48 hours.

