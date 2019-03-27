× ‘Something in the Water’ festival officially sold out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Something in the Water festival has officially sold out, according to the festival’s Twitter.

The festival, organized by singer Pharrell Williams, will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.

Its line up includes more than 30 artists, including Chris Brown, Migos, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Travis Scott.

Some of the other artists listed are:

Diddy

Lil Uzi Vert

Jaden Smith

Dave Matthews Band

Jhené Aiko

Kaytranada

Maggie Rogers

Diplo

Deepak Chopra

Radiant Children

Dram

Missy Elliott

Mac Demarco

Geoffrey Canada

Trap Karaoke

Ferg

SZA

Pusha T

Kaws

Masego

John-Robert

J Balvin

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Pharrell & Friends

Janelle Monae

Virgil Abloh

Pop Up Church Service

Leikeli47

Rosalía

Organizers said they expect 25,000 people to attend the festival each day.

Tickets originally went on sale March 8, and three-day general admission tickets were sold at price points including $150, $175 and $195.