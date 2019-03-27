‘Something in the Water’ festival officially sold out

Teen driver charged after running into Virginia school bus
Posted 4:20 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, March 27, 2019

INDIO, CA - APRIL 19: Singers Usher and Pharrell Williams perform onstage during day 2 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Something in the Water festival has officially sold out, according to the festival’s Twitter.

The festival, organized by singer Pharrell Williams, will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.

Its line up includes more than 30 artists, including Chris Brown, Migos, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Travis Scott.

Some of the other artists listed are:

  • Diddy
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Jaden Smith
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Jhené Aiko
  • Kaytranada
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Diplo
  • Deepak Chopra
  • Radiant Children
  • Dram
  • Missy Elliott
  • Mac Demarco
  • Geoffrey Canada
  • Trap Karaoke
  • Ferg
  • SZA
  • Pusha T
  • Kaws
  • Masego
  • John-Robert
  • J Balvin
  • Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
  • Pharrell & Friends
  • Janelle Monae
  • Virgil Abloh
  • Pop Up Church Service
  • Leikeli47
  • Rosalía

Organizers said they expect 25,000 people to attend the festival each day.

Tickets originally went on sale March 8, and three-day general admission tickets were sold at price points including $150, $175 and $195.

