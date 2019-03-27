‘Something in the Water’ festival officially sold out
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Something in the Water festival has officially sold out, according to the festival’s Twitter.
The festival, organized by singer Pharrell Williams, will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.
Its line up includes more than 30 artists, including Chris Brown, Migos, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Travis Scott.
Some of the other artists listed are:
- Diddy
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Jaden Smith
- Dave Matthews Band
- Jhené Aiko
- Kaytranada
- Maggie Rogers
- Diplo
- Deepak Chopra
- Radiant Children
- Dram
- Missy Elliott
- Mac Demarco
- Geoffrey Canada
- Trap Karaoke
- Ferg
- SZA
- Pusha T
- Kaws
- Masego
- John-Robert
- J Balvin
- Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
- Pharrell & Friends
- Janelle Monae
- Virgil Abloh
- Pop Up Church Service
- Leikeli47
- Rosalía
Organizers said they expect 25,000 people to attend the festival each day.
Tickets originally went on sale March 8, and three-day general admission tickets were sold at price points including $150, $175 and $195.
36.852926 -75.977985