Chris Brown added to lineup for ‘Something in the Water’ festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Singer Chris Brown is the latest artist to be added to the star-studded lineup for Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival.

The announcement was made on the festival’s Twitter page Friday afternoon.

Brown, a Tappahannock, Virginia native, joins a lineup that includes Migos, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Travis Scott, and more.

Don't miss #SITWfest. Limited passes still avail at

Some of the other artists listed are:

Diddy

Lil Uzi Vert

Jaden Smith

Dave Matthews Band

Jhené Aiko

Kaytranada

Maggie Rogers

Diplo

Deepak Chopra

Radiant Children

Dram

Missy Elliott

Mac Demarco

Geoffrey Canada

Trap Karaoke

Ferg

SZA

Pusha T

Kaws

Masego

John-Robert

J Balvin

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Pharrell & Friends

Janelle Monae

Virgil Abloh

Pop Up Church Service

Leikeli47

Rosalía

Organizers say limited passes are still available for the festival. Currently, three-day general admission tickets are being sold from $195.00. Three-day VIP admission passes are sold out.

Previously, organizers said they expect 25,000 people to attend the festival each day.

The Something in the Water festival will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.