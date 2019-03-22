Chris Brown added to lineup for ‘Something in the Water’ festival

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Singer Chris Brown is the latest artist to be added to the star-studded lineup for Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival.

The announcement was made on the festival’s Twitter page Friday afternoon.

Brown, a Tappahannock, Virginia native, joins a lineup that includes Migos, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Travis Scott, and more.

Some of the other artists listed are:

  • Diddy
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Jaden Smith
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Jhené Aiko
  • Kaytranada
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Diplo
  • Deepak Chopra
  • Radiant Children
  • Dram
  • Missy Elliott
  • Mac Demarco
  • Geoffrey Canada
  • Trap Karaoke
  • Ferg
  • SZA
  • Pusha T
  • Kaws
  • Masego
  • John-Robert
  • J Balvin
  • Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
  • Pharrell & Friends
  • Janelle Monae
  • Virgil Abloh
  • Pop Up Church Service
  • Leikeli47
  • Rosalía

Organizers say limited passes are still available for the festival. Currently, three-day general admission tickets are being sold from $195.00. Three-day VIP admission passes are sold out.

Previously, organizers said they expect 25,000 people to attend the festival each day.

The Something in the Water festival will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.

