Schools in Lancaster County close early over social media posts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — Officials said schools in rural Lancaster County closed early Wednesday as a precaution because of a social media posts.

School district officials said students were dismissed at 11 a.m. as a precaution.

“There are no credible threats at this time,” Lancaster County Public Schools officials posted. “This is a coordinated decision between law-enforcement and school administration.”

Officials said deputies have been “conducting investigations and will continue to remain on scene until this is cleared.”

“We will follow up this evening with an update on the investigation,” school district officials said. “Please be assured that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

The closures impacted the county’s primary, middle and high schools.

