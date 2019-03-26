Hundreds remember slain football player Nate Evans: ‘Shine bright baby… mama loves you’

WILLIAMSBURG -- Friends, family, teammates, coaches, and faculty packed Kaplan Arena at the College of William & Mary Monday night to remember W&M student and Tribe football player Nate Evans, WTKR reported.

The Mechanicsville native, and Lee-Davis High School graduate, was shot and killed in Norfolk last week.

Evans was remembered as a son, brother, friend, and teammate who believed hard, encouraged hard, and loved hard.

"Every single breath I take is for you, Nate," Claudia Marie Sanchez-Beato Johnson said at the memorial. "I will honor you by living life to its fullest."

Evans’ number 3 jersey was framed on the stage and worn by his mother.

"Though the road ahead seems extremely dark without you, I will be looking for your light every minute of every day. Shine bright baby, light up the road like only you can, mama loves you," a statement released on behalf of Evans' family read.

