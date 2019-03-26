× Man charged with murdering Mechanicsville teen, William & Mary football player Nate Evans

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Mechanicsville teen and William & Mary football player Nate Evans.

Kri’Shawn D. Beamon, 20, of Chesapeake, was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Norfolk Police. He was arrested Monday without incident.

Evans was shot and killed March 21 on a West 43rd Street sidewalk in Norfolk.

“Detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident and have not released the motive or circumstance surrounding this shooting,” a Norfolk Police spokesperson said.

Evans was a sophomore running back at William & Mary.

Friends, family, teammates, coaches, and faculty packed Kaplan Arena at the College of William & Mary Monday night to remember Evans at a memorial service.