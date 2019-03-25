Driver killed in fiery I-64 crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was killed Sunday night when he drove into the back of a tractor trailer that was slowing to a stop ahead of another fatal crash on Interstate 64, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported at about 10:23 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 west near mile marker 136.

“A tractor hauling a trailer was slowing for stopped traffic as a result of an earlier crash in the left lane. A Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound, struck the tractor and trailer in the rear, and then caught on fire,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, the driver of the Tacoma succumbed to their injuries. There are no other reports of injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.