Infant survived I-64 crash that killed driver

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed and an infant survived a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa, according to Virginia State Police. The crash was reported at about 9:28 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 134.5.

“An adult male driver of a Nissan SUV was traveling westbound when he veered to the right striking an abandoned disabled vehicle (second vehicle) on the shoulder. The Nissan then overturned several times going off road right. A Honda CRV (third vehicle) sustained damage from hitting debris from the crash,” a Virginia Police spokesperson said. “The male driver of the Nissan was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

An infant in the back of the car was checked at the scene and treated for minor injuries at the hospital. No one else was hurt.

