Prince George County bus driver arrested, accused of leaving scene of crash

RICHMOND, Va. – A Prince George County bus driver has been arrested and charged with a felony after police say she left the scene of a bus crash earlier this month.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 8 when the bus was en route to South Elementary School. There were 28 students aboard when the driver allegedly bus struck a mailbox and a culvert pipe.

Police say the driver reposition the bus back on the roadway and proceeded to school without reporting the crash.

School officials say several children complained of injury upon arriving at school. Three students were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The bus driver has been identified as Holly Owens, age 48, of Charles City.

Owens has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident (felony) and reckless driving – failure to maintain control.

She was arrested and transported to Riverside Regional Jail where she was processed and given a secured bond.

CBS 6 has reached out to Prince George County Schools concerning the employment status of Owens. We are waiting to hear back.