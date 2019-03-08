× 3 children taken to hospital after Prince George County school bus driven into ditch

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Three children were taken to the hospital after a Prince George County School bus driver drove into a ditch Friday morning.

There were 28 children aboard the school bus en route to South Elementary school when the driver drove into a ditch on Pump House Road, according to Prince George Police Captain Eric Young.

“The investigation revealed that the bus struck a mailbox and a culvert pipe before the driver was able to reposition the bus back on the roadway,” said a Prince George Schools spokesperson.

The bus driver then proceeded to the school, where several children complained of injury. Three students were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

CBS 6 reporter Wayne Covil reports that parents were not informed until their children alerted them. Police were made aware of the incident after students were released at the school Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Prince George County Police are working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office to see if charges are appropriate.