Gunshot, screams for help caught on Chesterfield security camera

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The sound of a gunshot was captured on a home security camera in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Seconds later screams for help were heard.

"That was what really made me be like, what did I just hear," said Devon Davis, whose camera caught the sounds Saturday night about 11:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Providence Road. Police say a male victim was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound but the injury is described as non-life-threatening.

"At first I didn't know what it was. It sounded like someone let off a firecracker right outside my bedroom window," said Davis.

Minutes later Davis said his camera caught flashing lights on the street.

"A couple of police officers came down here with their lights on and sat at the end of the Cul de Sac in front of the woods."

Those who heard the shot tell say they were surprised because of the quiet area where they live.

Janet Harris lives in the townhouses nearby. She says the incident has her on edge.

"Well, it's a little scary," she said.

Harris has lived in her townhouse for more than 20 years. She describes the neighborhood as "really quiet."

But Saturday evening, Harris' daughter and son-in-law were heading out when the shot rang out.

"They said that they actually heard the gunshot and that it was really really loud," Harris recalled.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.