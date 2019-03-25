Security cam catches shooting near Chesterfield golf club

Woman killed on bike remembered as ‘beautiful soul’
Posted 12:23 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24AM, March 25, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Video offers new clues as police investigating a shooting near a Chesterfield golf club that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.

Lt. R. M. Granderson with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to 1500 South Providence Road for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 11:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Devon Davis sent video his doorbell camera captured around the time of the shooting.

A series of loud noises that appear to be gunshots followed by screaming can be heard in the video.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

