Teen arrested for making Charlottesville school threats

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police arrested a 17-year-old in Charlottesville for making racist and violent online threats towards students at Charlottesville City Schools.

“In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, the department was alerted to an online threat containing biased-based language targeting specific ethnic groups within Charlottesville High School,” a Charlotesville Police spokesperson said. “An investigation was immediately launched and assisted by our local, state, and federal partners. CPO worked tirelessly over the past 48 hours to determine the source of the threat.”

Following the 6 a.m. arrest, the teenager was charged with threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property (a Class 6 Felony) and harassment by computer (Class 1 Misdemeanor).

Charlottesville Schools were closed Thursday and Friday as a result of the threat investigation.

“The safety of our students and staff was the top priority for the department, the city, and the school district,” Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said.

On Thursday, police arrested an Albemarle County teenager accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting at Albemarle High.

The arrests seemed to be unrelated, police said.

This is a developing story.