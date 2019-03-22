Teen arrested for Albemarle school shooting threat; other threats investigated

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested an Albemarle County teenager accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting at Albemarle High. The threat was made over social media, according to police.

“With assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Federal Bureau of Investigations, ACPD detectives were able to identify the juvenile responsible for making the threat,” an Albemarle County Police spokesperson said. “The Albemarle County teen suspected of posting the threats was taken into police custody and charged with one felony count of threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property.”

Police considered the Albemarle threat an “isolated incident,” not connected to other violent threats that prompted the closure of Charlottesville High School this week. Similar – but non-specifics threats – were also made in Surry, Sussex, and Greensville, according to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.

“We worked through the night with Sussex and Surry County Sheriffs Office. We also communicated with school board office,” Greensville County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt Jr. said. “The safety of our schools, staff and students are our utmost priority. We take these type threats very serious! At this point In our investigation with the information we have, we are going to increase the presence of law enforcement officers at our schools as a safety precaution!”

