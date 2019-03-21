× Northam signs bill that will stiffen penalties for people who kill police officers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill that will stiffen penalties for those who murder a law enforcement officer.

The bill was written in response to the murder of a Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter who was shot and killed while patrolling Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood in May of 2017.

Walter’s widow, Jaime Walter, released a statement after the signing Thursday afternoon.

“I am beyond thankful and humbled. I can now believe in the justice system; our law enforcement officers can believe in the justice system and most importantly our children can believe in the justice system and see that accountability for your actions will happen.”

SB 1501, sponsored by Sen. Bill Carrico, requires that anyone convicted of the capital murder of a member of law enforcement spend a minimum of life in prison.

Carrico, a former Virginia State Trooper, said he was moved to craft his bill after watching a CBS 6 interview with Walter, during which she criticized the sentence given to the man who killed her husband, VSP Special Agent Mike Walter.

The gunman, Travis Ball, entered into a plea deal and was convicted of capital murder. In October, the judge sentenced him to life, but then suspended all but 36 years.

Carrico’s bill easily passed the Senate and the House during this year’s General Assembly session.

“The support has been unbelievable, kind and countless of hours spent downtown at the capitol building,” said Walter. “While this will not help my husband’s case. It will help future capital murder cases of law enforcement officers. I am truly thankful for all the support! I look forward to the public signing!”

That public signing will be held in April.