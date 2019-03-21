2 sought after shots fired outside CiCis Pizza in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for two men who were involved in a shooting outside a CiCis Pizza restaurant in Chesterfield County. The incident occurred on March 16 outside the CiCis Pizza located at 11549 Busy Street.

Police responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. to investigate a disturbance involving a weapon.

Upon arrival, police learned someone fired a handgun during a fight between two groups. No one was struck or injured in the shooting.

Two men were arrested following the incident.

Mark A. Leisure II, 18, of Richmond, has been charged with assault and battery by mob. Tahjee S. Mashore, 23, of Chesterfield, has been charged with brandishing a firearm.

“After further investigation, police obtained an additional warrant for Mashore, for carrying a concealed weapon, and a warrant for Aaron Burton, 18, for assault,” said a police spokesperson.

Mashore is described as a black male, about 6 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes.

Burton, of Richmond, is described as a black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about these suspects or any other crime in Chesterfield is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.