1 charged after shooting outside Chesterfield pizza shop

Posted 12:27 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28AM, March 18, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said one person is facing charges after a shooting outside a Cicis pizza restaurant Saturday night in Chesterfield County.

Officers said a fight broke out in a parking lot outside the restaurant on Busy Street just before 9 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said someone fired shots, but that no one was actually struck.

One person was charged with brandishing a firearm, police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

