1 charged after shooting outside Chesterfield pizza shop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said one person is facing charges after a shooting outside a Cicis pizza restaurant Saturday night in Chesterfield County.
Officers said a fight broke out in a parking lot outside the restaurant on Busy Street just before 9 p.m.
Crime Insider sources said someone fired shots, but that no one was actually struck.
One person was charged with brandishing a firearm, police said.
No additional details were available at last check.
Police urged anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.