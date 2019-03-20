No bond given to man accused of DUI crash that killed Prince George student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- The Dinwiddie County man accused of drunk driving in a crash that killed a Prince George High School student, was in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

Jeffrey Thomas Rose, 50, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of 18-year-old Trevor Aldridge.

He was denied bond by a Prince George judge after from Rose's attorney and prosecutors.

During a video conference, Rose and his lawyer appeared before the judge in the case, asking him to take into account that Rose did not have any real prior run-ins with the law before the deadly crash on March 9.

The defense asked that he be released with monitoring his alcohol intake.

The prosecution acknowledged Rose’s lack of a record but stated that his blood level content on that night was .25 and that a monitoring bracelet wouldn’t help in taking steps to prevent the consumption of alcohol.

In court, the assistant commonwealth's attorney stated that Rose had several drinks at Oyster Fest, before allegedly driving down Route 10 earlier this month and crashing into another car, killing Aldridge.

Rose’s attorney asked the court to recognize the meaning behind involuntary manslaughter. He said that it was not his client's intention for what happened on March 9.

After listening to both sides, the judge in the case decided not to grant bond, due to Rose being a potential danger to the community.

The family of 18-year-old Trevor Aldridge was present during the hearing. When the judge gave his ruling, Aldridge's family members gave a sigh of relief.

Rose can appeal the order if he so chooses.