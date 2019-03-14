Police: Drunk driver charged with killing Prince George student

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 55-year-old Dinwiddie driver was arrested in connection to a crash that killed a Prince George High School student.

Jeffrey Thomas Rose was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated involuntary and driving under the influence (with blood alcohol level more than 0.20), according to Prince George County Police.

Rose was the driver whose GMC pickup crashed into 18-year-old Trevor Aldridge’s car Saturday night on James River Drive in Prince George County.

Rose’s pickup truck was headed west when he ran off the road, overcorrected, and crossed into the eastbound lane, police said.

Aldridge was pronounced dead at the scene. His two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sunday night, friends and family drove in a procession to the spot where it happened and placed a cross and flowers in Aldridge’s memory.

Aldridge’s friends said they were selling “Long Live Trevor” bumper stickers to benefit his family and hope to organize a truck meet in his honor.

“We’re going to live life and we’re going to… we can’t think about the bad things that happened. You always got to think about the good memories you made with him,” friend

Cory Parrish said.

Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.