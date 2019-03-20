Glen Allen High School student in ‘concerning’ photo arrested for knife at school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Glen Allen High School student who was photographed holding what appeared to be a gun on school property has been arrested for possessing a knife at school.

The image of the student and what was determined as an ‘Airsoft’ gun circulated on social media Tuesday, alarming students and parents.

A police investigation identified the student in the photo as 18-year-old Ethan David Stoddard. During the investigation, officers located a knife in Stoddard’s vehicle.

Police say their investigation revealed that the photo of the student with the Airsoft gun was taken on an earlier date.

Stoddard has been charged with possession of a weapon (knife) on school property.

Tuesday, Glen Allen High School Principal Reginald Davenport wrote in a message to parents concerning the disturbing photo:

I’m writing to let you know that we are aware of a concerning photo that was shared among students today. The photo shows an individual standing in our parking lot, holding what appears to be a firearm. Immediately we got together with our School Resource Officer. We quickly identified the person in the picture and we determined that the firearm in the picture is what’s known as an ‘Airsoft’ gun; sometimes referred to as a “BB gun”. Students are safe and there’s no indication that the item in the picture was used in a threatening manner. We’re working with our SRO to learn more about when it was taken and why the photo was shared today. In the meantime, we are involving the proper authorities in addressing the matter, and appropriate consequences will be given. Please take this opportunity to talk with your student about items that have absolutely no place at school. Thank you to those who brought this matter to our attention. If you have additional questions about your student, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

The school is still investigating the incident.

