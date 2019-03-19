Principal addresses ‘concerning’ Glen Allen High School photo

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — An image of a Glen Allen High School student holding what appeared to be a gun outside school Tuesday alarmed parents and students who shared the image on social media.

“Immediately we got together with our School Resource Officer. We quickly identified the person in the picture and we determined that the firearm in the picture is what’s known as an ‘Airsoft’ gun; sometimes referred to as a ‘BB gun,'” Principal Reginald Davenport wrote in a message to parents. “Students are safe and there’s no indication that the item in the picture was used in a threatening manner.”

The school is investigating the incident.

“We are involving the proper authorities in addressing the matter, and appropriate consequences will be given,” Principal Davenport said. “Please take this opportunity to talk with your student about items that have absolutely no place at school.”

