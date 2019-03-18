× Chris Mooney will return for 15th season as Spiders head basketball coach

RICHMOND, Va. — Chris Mooney will return for his 15th season as the head coach of University of Richmond’s men’s basketball team, the school’s athletic department confirms to Sean Robertson.

The decision comes after the Spiders missed the NCAA Tournament for the eighth consecutive season. Mooney led the Spiders to the Sweet 16 in 2011, their last NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Spiders finished the 2018-19 season with a 13-20 record and a 6-12 record in the Atlantic 10.

Last month, a billboard towering over Interstate 95 in Richmond called for Mooney’s firing.

The billboard read “Save Richmond Basketball #FireMooney.”

An anonymous group made up of Spiders alumni and fans said they rented the space because they were unhappy with Mooney’s performance.

