‘Fire Mooney’ billboard along I-95 purchased by Spiders basketball fans, alumni

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- A billboard towering over Interstate 95 in Richmond called for the firing of University of Richmond's men's head basketball coach.

The scrolling digital billboard standing off Cummings Drive read "Save Richmond Basketball #FireMooney."

Mooney referred to University of Richmond men's head basketball coach Chris Mooney who is currently in his 14th season.

An anonymous group made up of Spiders alumni and fans said on Thursday they rented the space for a month.

The group stated they were unhappy with the performance of Mooney writing in a statement, "[the team] has failed to make the NCAA tournament in the past seven years and is on the brink of its second straight embarrassing losing season."

The team's record so far this season is 11 and 15.

"We are choosing to remain anonymous because there are a number of us and we don't want any one person singled out by those who disagree with our actions here," the group stated.

They added, "There were a couple dozen of us who contributed. We'd rather not discuss the price, since that was between us and the leasing agent. But it was not an exorbitant cost. We are all longtime fans and alumni of the school."

Mooney last took the Spiders to the NCAA Tournament and Sweet 16 in 2011, but haven't returned since.

University of Richmond Associate Director of Athletic Public Relations Jason Vida told CBS 6 that they were aware of the campaign and said, "no comment."

The group's full statement read: