Chesterfield Police investigating officer’s ‘alleged affiliation’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating claims that a county officer is affiliated with Identity Evropa. Identity Evropa is an alt-right group “interested in preserving Western culture,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Identity Evropa members helped organize the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the SPLC added.

“We are aware of the alleged affiliation and online activities of one of our officers and our Office of Professional Standards is actively investigating these claims,” Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz said in a statement. “We are concerned and committed to determining if there is any truth to these allegations. There is absolutely no place for intolerance or prejudicial behavior in public service, and we will not tolerate affiliations which even remotely lend themselves to predispositions of bias.”

The alleged affiliation of the Chesterfield Police Officer with Identity Evropa was brought to light by the same group who raised concerns about a Virginia Capitol Police sergeant’s alleged ties to white nationalist groups.

The Capitol Police sergeant was placed on paid administrative leave following as Capitol Police investigated whether he violated division policy. An update into that investigation has not yet been provided by Capitol Police.

This is a developing story.