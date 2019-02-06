Capitol Police sergeant on paid administrative leave for possible violation of division policy

RICHMOND, Va. – A Capitol Police sergeant has been placed on paid administrative leave after a possible violation of division policy, according to the Virginia Division of Capitol Police.

While the division did not specify how Sgt. Robert A. Stamm possibly violated policy, their decision came one day after the Antifa Seven Hills group questioned the sergeant’s social media posts and possible ties to white nationalist groups.

Stamm has been with the division since September 2014, according to his LinkedIn page. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018.

Robert A. Stamm (center), promoted by the @VaCapitolPolice to sergeant earlier this year, joined other graduates Friday of the FBI National Academy's one-week course designed to help front-line supervisors improve their decision-making, preparation and other skills. #DCPproud pic.twitter.com/CXwwjKpoxa — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) November 2, 2018

Capitol Police say Stamm has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of a review by the division.

“There is a review policy in place, and we will follow that policy,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the division’s chief.

