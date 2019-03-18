Dad accused of murdering teen daughter, friend will be extradited back to Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of murdering his teenage daughter and another teenage girl in Henrico County will be extradited back to Virginia after losing his challenge in court Monday in Queens, New York.

Abdool Zaman will be extradited back to Virginia on March 28, according to Saveeda Barnes, the mother of one of the victims who sat inside the courtroom Monday afternoon.

“It is definitely a huge relief. Justice will be served,” said Barnes. “He tried to run and hide like a coward.”

Police said Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall were shot as they walked near the Oakmeade Apartments on Airport Drive and East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs on December 13, 2018. Investigators say Zaman got out of his car and confronted the girls before shooting them in what appeared to be a fit of rage, sources said.

After the shooting, police say Zaman fled to Queens, New York where he was captured on December 18.

Zaman was wanted on two warrants of second-degree murder, but that those charges will likely be upgraded.

Zaman had been fighting extradition since his arrest.