Police: Dad who murdered teen daughter, friend captured

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Abdool Zaman, the man wanted for murdering his teenage daughter and another teenage girl in Henrico County, has been captured in New York, according to Henrico Police.

Zaman was wanted on two warrants of second-degree murder, but that those charges will likely be upgraded.

Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall were shot as they walked near the Oakmeade Apartments on Airport Drive and East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs around 12:17 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Zaman got out of his car and confronted the girls before shooting them in what appeared to be a fit of rage, Crime Insider sources said.

Samlall was briefly on a missing persons list in 2016, but later showed up safe in the Orlando, Florida area, Crime insider sources said. She is believed to have returned home to Henrico after fleeing a rocky relationship, those sources added.

Saveeda Barnes, who lives in New York, is devastated about the loss of her first born and only daughter Vanessa. She said Vanessa reconnected with her father Abdool just last year.

“Vanessa grew up under my love and care, until she was 18. Not too long ago, she researched and somehow found her dad," Saveeda Barnes said. "The two connected and were in contact for a while. Around late December 2017, Vanessa and I spoke about selecting colleges. She told me that she was going to Florida. She invited her dad to her high school graduation where he turned her down."

