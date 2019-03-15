Scattered severe storms possible Friday
Track rain in Richmond

⛈️Scattered severe storms possible Friday

Posted 1:17 pm, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26PM, March 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening.  Ahead of the front, it will be warm with gusty winds.

The chance of storms will increase across the metro after 4 p.m., and the period between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. will have the highest chance of storms.

Photo Gallery

Much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe.  This means some isolated storms could be strong and possibly severe.  We think within this area, dynamics will be a bit better for locations near and east of Interstate 95.

The primary severe threat will be high wind gusts.  Some storms will have the potential for rotation, so while the potential for tornadoes is not high, it is not zero either.   

The chance of storms will decrease by late evening with most areas dry by midnight.  This weekend will be dry and much cooler.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.