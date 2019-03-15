⛈️Scattered severe storms possible Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Ahead of the front, it will be warm with gusty winds.

The chance of storms will increase across the metro after 4 p.m., and the period between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. will have the highest chance of storms.

Much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe. This means some isolated storms could be strong and possibly severe. We think within this area, dynamics will be a bit better for locations near and east of Interstate 95.

The primary severe threat will be high wind gusts. Some storms will have the potential for rotation, so while the potential for tornadoes is not high, it is not zero either.

The chance of storms will decrease by late evening with most areas dry by midnight. This weekend will be dry and much cooler.

