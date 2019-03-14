Virginia mother admits to injecting son with her own blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A Fairfax mother accused of injecting her son with "an unknown substance" has admitted that it was her own blood.

The incident happened in April at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Elizabeth Malone said she did it because she wanted the hospital staff to respond faster to her five-year-old child's medical needs.

Unable to speak, her son and had been taken to the hospital several times. Staff became suspicious and a camera was placed in the boy's room, which is how investigators say they caught Malone in the act.

Investigators say the blood came from the 28-year-old's arm.

She pled guilty to child abuse and will be sentenced in July.