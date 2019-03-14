× Police: Homicide victim found in Stafford was killed in Maryland

STAFFORD, Va. — A homicide victim discovered in Stafford County was killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a man’s body was discovered near a wooded area in the area of River Road around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Stafford detectives later released a photo of a distinctive tattoo on the victim’s forearm.

Tips received from the public in response to that photo directly led to the identification of the victim, a 16-year-old male from Fairfax, Virginia.

Law enforcement is not releasing his name at this point in the investigation.

The homicide remains under active investigation.

Witnesses can send news tips here.