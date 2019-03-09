Body found in Stafford woods had obvious signs of trauma

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in Stafford County early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the body was discovered near a wooded area in the area of River Road around 4:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim had obvious signs of trauma.

Officials said no additional details would be released until next of kin notification was made.

“If anybody was in the area of River Road in south Stafford in the last few hours and happen to see any suspicious vehicles, we ask that you call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450,” a deputy said just before 7:15 a.m.

There is currently a large police presence on River Road investigating a suspicious death. River Road is closed at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford Sheriff’s Office immediately. We will provide more updates as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/haE6l9ek4u — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) March 9, 2019

The investigation closed all lanes of River Road for several hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.