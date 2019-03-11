× Prince George High School student killed in Saturday crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police identified the teenager killed in a Saturday night crash as Trevor Aldridge, of Prince George County.

“A 2003 GMC pickup was traveling westbound on James River Drive and ran off the road to the right. The GMC pickup over-corrected to the left and entered the eastbound lane,” a Prince George Police spokesperson said. “A 2003 Acura sedan that was traveling eastbound on James River Drive struck the GMC pickup. The male driver of the Acura, identified as Trevor Aldridge of Prince George County, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Aldrige was a senior a Prince George High School.

Two other people in the Acura and the driver of the GMC pickup suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The crash was reported along the 15006 block of James River Drive at about 7:06 PM. on, Saturday, March 9, 2019.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Investigators are continuing their investigation into this incident at this time. Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.